Daycare in Cary evacuates due to nearby gas leak

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A daycare in Cary evacuated children Thursday because of a gas leak.

The Town of Cary said it received a call at around Thursday morning reporting the smell of gas in the area of Kilmayne Drive and Kildaire Farm Road.

When crews arrived, they found a leak in a gas line.

The Kildaire Farm KinderCare evacuated out of an abundance of caution. No injuries were reported.

"We used air monitors and did not find any hazardous readings outside, the wind actually helped us out on this. We've monitored inside the buildings, outside the environment and down below in our storm drains did not find any abnormal readings, so we determined the area was safe," Cary Fire Battalion Chief Joey Smith said.

Dominion told ABC11 the leak was quickly sealed. It was also reportedly caused by a company working in the area. The name of the company was unknown at this time.

Kilmayne Drive closed for repairs for a while, but reopened before noon.