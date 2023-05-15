Raleigh Police have shut down Six Forks between Westbrook and Newton as crews respond to a gas leak in the area.

Gas leak closes stretch of Six Forks Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a gas leak in north Raleigh.

The leak happened outside the beltline on Six Forks Road near Newton Road.

Raleigh Police have shut down Six Forks between Westbrook and Newton.

The road is expected to be shut down for several hours while Dominion Energy crews work to repair the leak.

There is no word yet on what caused the leak.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Raleigh Police told ABC11 that as of 4 p.m., they had no estimate for how long traffic would be diverted. They did think it would be "an extended detour."

