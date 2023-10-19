Suspect charged with murder in shooting of 51-year-old Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed Thursday afternoon and another was charged with his murder, Goldsboro Police said.

Officers along with Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded just before 12:40 p.m. to the 400 block of N. Best Street, where they found a man shot multiple times inside a home.

The victim was rushed to UNC Health Wayne, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police identified the victim as Kelvin Yvonne Coley, 51, of Goldsboro.

Police arrested Tyonne Daquez McKinnon, 25, of Goldsboro, in the same block of N. Best Street. McKinnon was subsequently charged with an open count of murder.

He was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond and is scheduled to make a first court appearance Friday.