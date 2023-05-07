WATCH LIVE

Got to Be NC Festival returns to Raleigh May 19-21

Sunday, May 7, 2023 6:06PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina products will be on display later this month when the Got to Be NC Festival returns to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The annual festival that features the state's food products and entertainment returns to the fairgrounds from May 19-21. Admission and parking are free, with some paid options for items like carnival rides and games and food from independent vendors.

Get more information on the festival here.

ABC11 is proud to be the exclusive broadcast media partner of Got To Be NC.

