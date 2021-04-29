Community & Events

ABC11 Class of 2021

Class of 2021: Congratulations from Mark Spain Real Estate

ABC11 celebrates the Class of 2021 graduates along with community members, leaders, and sponsors!
Apex Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert congratulates the class of 2021!


Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht congratulates the class of 2021!


Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger congratulates the class of 2021!


Clayton Mayor Jody McCleod congratulates the class of 2021!


Durham Mayor Steve Schewel congratulates the class of 2021!



North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper congratulates the class of 2021!


Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin congratulates the class of 2021!


Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones congratulates the class of 2021!



Mark Spain Real Estate is a proud to honor the graduating seniors in our community.



FLASHBACK to see messages and photos from the Class of 2020 here.
