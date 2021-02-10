Health & Fitness

Durham child among the more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in NC

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Aurea Soto Morales visits a memorial tree planted in her honor in front of Creekside Elementary in Durham twice a week. Aurea was only 8 years old when she died from COVID-19 complications in June.

Aurea is one of more than 10,000 North Carolinians with the novel coronavirus who have died.

"I never wish anything like this to happen, because as we've seen, the community has been ravaged by this virus, and we've seen how it's impacted tons of people," said her sister Jennifer Morales, 18. "We know those deaths were someone's sons, daughters, children, their parents, grandparents. They were part of someone's family."

Aurea Morales was known as "Yoshi" because of her middle name, "Yolotzin."

"It's very difficult," her mom, Araceli Morales Martinez said. "It's as if it were yesterday."

Her family is reminding everybody to keep wearing their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Even if there's hope with vaccinations and double masking and everything, we still have to take precautions because you know what, we never know what would happen," Jennifer Morales said. "I mean, take a look at what happened to Yoshi. She was a healthy 8-year-old. She would have been 9 this January 20."

Aurea was the first child in North Carolina whose death was linked to COVID-19.

Martinez said many people think children don't get the novel coronavirus.

"This is not a game," she said. "This is real."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamchild deathcoronaviruspandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC Senate passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person option
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Nasal spray touted as COVID-19 gamechanger, health experts urge caution
Advocates push for worker safety rules as COVID-19 complaints increase
Drug tested at UNC could be effective at treating COVID-19: Researchers
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Show More
Drug company to bring 275 new jobs to Wake County
COVID-19 concerns won't stop local florists as they prep for V-Day
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
More TOP STORIES News