What's the difference between Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual Special Needs Plans?

Understanding the differences between Medicare, Medicaid, and a Dual Special Needs Plan can seem confusing at first. Here are some easy definitions to help sort out all of these terms.
Medicare: A federal health benefits program for those over the age of 65, or those younger who qualify due to a disability.
Medicaid: A state health benefits program for those with low income who qualify.
Dual Special Needs Plan: A type of health plan that provides health benefits for people who are "dually eligible," meaning they qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare. These plans offer more health benefits, usually at no additional cost.
To learn more about UnitedHealthcare's Dual Special Needs Plans, call 1-855-799-3199 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, TTY 711) or visit UHCCP.com/NC.
