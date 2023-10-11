3 people found dead in Henderson apartment, 1 reported missing

On Tuesday at 10:25 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Keene Street.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Henderson are trying to piece together what happened inside a home where three people were found dead.

On Tuesday at 10:25 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Keene Street.

When police arrived, they talked with a family member who had not heard from the person who lived inside the apartment since October 8.

Josephine Taylor, 76, Laura Taylor, 38 and Bakariek Leonard, 28, were found dead inside.

A preliminary investigation found that there were no injuries to anyone.

Anyone with information should call Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.