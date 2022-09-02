Game of the Week: Heritage wins against Broughton 57-14

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heritage High School wins 57-14 against Broughton on Thursday night in week three of the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

Thursday's Scores

Apex 56, Harnett Central 13

Cameron Union Pines 40, Western Harnett 14

Carrboro 36, East Chapel Hill 12

Currituck County 28, Hickory, Va. 7

Gates County 46, Manteo 16

Green Level 24, Southeast Raleigh 0

Greene Central 44, Wilson Beddingfield 6

Greenville Rose 48, Elizabeth City Northeastern 26

John Paul II Catholic 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 13

Kinston Parrott Academy 44, Raleigh Wake Christian 28

North Moore 35, South Davidson 0

Northern Nash 61, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Pikeville Aycock 44, North Lenoir 6

Princeton 45, Goldsboro Rosewood 32

Raleigh Athens Drive 20, Cary 14

Reidsville 50, Rockingham County 6

Riverside Martin 40, Pinetown Northside 28

Rocky Mount 28, Edenton Holmes 21

Rocky Mount Academy 40, Halifax Academy 9

Rolesville 48, East Wake 7

Salemburg Lakewood 64, Lejeune 0

Smithfield-Selma 42, North Johnston 0

Southern Nash 41, Wilson Fike 13

Spring Lake Overhills 34, Morrisville Green Hope 0

Tarboro 48, North Edgecombe 15

Warsaw Kenan 46, Eastern Wayne 26

Wilkes Central 34, Morganton Patton 8

Willow Spring 49, Hickory Home School 0