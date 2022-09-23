Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: South Garner Titans vs. Cleveland Rams

The undefeated Cleveland Rams will welcome South Garner who is 3-1 on the season.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Friday and that means a big night of high school football. The Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week is in Johnston County.

It will be the first home game for Cleveland in nearly a month.

The weather should be clear but temperatures may be a bit chillier than previous weeks so you may want to bring a jacket with you for when the sun goes down.

Coverage starts on ABC11 at 4 p.m. and full game highlights can be seen during our 11 p.m. news.