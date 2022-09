Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Undefeated clash between Heritage, Millbrook

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Because of Tropical Storm Ian, many high school football games have been rescheduled from Friday to Thursday.

That includes this week's Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week between Heritage High School and Millbrook Magnet High School.

Both teams enter this key matchup without having lost. Of course, that streak will end for one of the teams tonight.

Find highlights of the game on ABC11 at 11 p.m. or in this story later tonight.