Game of the Week: Undefeated Hillside vs. Rolesville

Undefeated Hillside High will face Rolesville High under the lights Friday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week's Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week is going to give fans plenty of reason to get excited.

It should be a great night for football. It should be partly cloudy with temps sitting in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain should not be an issue.

Coverage will start on ABC11 at 4 p.m. You can catch all the highlights on our newscast at 11 p.m.