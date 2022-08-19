Wake Forest face Southern Durham in high school football game of the week

ABC11 will be in Wake Forest as the Cougars get their season started hosting Southern Durham.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are just hours away from kicking off our first Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

If you are headed out to the game you may want to come prepared for the possibility of shower and storms.

ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy says most of the area will see showers and storms arrive this afternoon. A few intense downpours will be possible this afternoon and early tonight.

Stay tuned for coverage starting at 4:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News. Highlights will be featured on our 11:00 p.m. newscast.