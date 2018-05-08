COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

A gorgeous spring walk at Duke Gardens

EMBED </>More Videos

On a lovely mid-April Saturday, I went to one of the best places in this part of North Carolina for a beautiful spring walk - Sarah P. Duke Gardens. (WTVD)

Michelle Rogers, CPT
DURHAM (WTVD) --
On a lovely mid-April Saturday, I went to one of the best places in this part of North Carolina for a beautiful spring walk - Sarah P. Duke Gardens.

Located on the campus of Duke University in Durham, this gorgeous facility boasts 55 acres and five miles of walking paths on a varied terrain.

The gardens are comprised of four sections: Historic Gardens, Doris Duke Center and Gardens, H.L. Blomquist Garden of Native Plants, and the W.L. Culbertson Asiatic Arboretum.

View map of Duke Gardens

Inside the main entrance is a visitor's center where you can grab a map.

It also has a staffed information desk, restrooms, and a small gift shop.

Duke Gardens is a popular venue for weddings, prom photos, and other special events this time of year.



It's quite busy on the weekends, and the day I was there was no exception. But still, we had no problem getting around.

If you're looking for a beautiful place to spend a few hours walking and exploring, Duke Gardens is the perfect destination!

Signs of spring at Duke Gardens
After a roller coaster of temperatures these last few weeks of winter, spring is in bloom at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham.

If you go

Admission is free; however, a parking fee is charged for the lot inside the entrance.

Free parking is available on the weekends in a large university parking lot at the corner of Yearby Avenue and Anderson Street, a short walk to the gardens.

Duke Gardens is open from 8 a.m. to dusk, 365 days a year.

The address is 420 Anderson St., Durham, NC, 27708.

For more information, visit their website.

Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbieshobbiesgardeningduke universitynatureCommunity InfluencersDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
More Community Influencers
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Pinterest fans rejoice! Craft studio opens in Raleigh that's perfect for pinners
WakeMed doctor invents anti-drowning device
Summer camps your kids are sure to love
WATCH: Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News