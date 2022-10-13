Holly Day Fair will be back for it's 55th year, in Fayetteville November 3-6

Holly Day Fair is the largest holiday gift and craft show in Eastern NC and will be hosted at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville.

The Junior League of Fayetteville's 55th Annual Holly Day Fair will take place November 3-6 at the Crown Plaza Expo Center in Fayetteville.

Holly Day Fair is the largest holiday gift and craft show in Eastern North Carolina and features more than 150 vendors and an average of 22,000 attendees! This year they are "Making Spirits Bright" and offering unique handcrafted and manufactured products, such as handmade crafts, holiday decor, clothing, specialty foods items, toys, and more.

Click here for tickets and more information about special events, like the Super Shopper hours, "Sip & Shop" and, new this year, "Cookies with the Clauses."

Proceeds from the Holly Day Fair benefit the Junior League of Fayetteville and its programs, such as targeting food insecurities and homelessness. ABC11 Together is proud to once again be a sponsor of the Holly Day Fair.