Holly Springs police thwart real-life Grinch during Shop-With-A-Cop

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspected thief picked a bad time to go shoplifting at a Target Saturday morning, as Holly Springs Police were just arriving to meet with families for their annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

"Unfortunately, there was a Grinch who tried to steal Christmas today... literally," read a post to the police department's Facebook page.

Mark Andrews, spokesperson for the Town of Holly Springs told ABC11, about ten officers were arriving at the Target at Holly Springs Towne Center when the suspected shoplifter ditched a shopping cart with nearly $2,300 in merchandise he had staged and was ready to steal.

"The lookout for the suspect thought the police had arrived to arrest them," Andrews said.

Andrews said at about the same time the first officer went inside the store to greet the eight families officers were going to shop with that day, they got a report from an employee that there had been an attempted theft.

In the abandoned shopping cart, police said they found three backpacks from the store, filled with electronics and clothes.

"Good thing Santa -- and the officers helping him, showed up," the Facebook post read.

Holly Springs Police have warrants out for the suspect who Andrews said is also wanted for a larceny that happened at a Sheetz in Holly Springs an hour earlier that day.
