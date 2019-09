KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Hurricane Dorian battered the Outer Banks, Kill Devil Hills officials had to rescue an impaired motorist who drove his truck into the ocean on Friday afternoon.Kill Devil Hills police, fire and ocean rescue received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. concerning a white pickup that had gone into the Ocean at Arch Street.The passenger of the truck was able to get out, and rescue crews pulled the driver out safely.Police say Troy J. Topash, 41, of Kill Devil Hills was impaired and immediately arrested.The pickup was eventually towed out of the water before it was swept out to sea.At the time of this incident, the curfew was still in effect for the town.