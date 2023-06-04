19-year-old inmate found dead at Chatham County Detention Center

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found dead early Sunday morning.

Jaimarien Rayshaun Sellers, 19, was found unresponsive by his cellmate shortly after midnight. Sellers had earlier been observed sleeping in his cell during a routine periodic check.

After detention officers were alerted, officers immediately entered the cell to administer CPR. Officers were unable to revive Sellers and contacted Emergency Medical Services.

Sellers had been in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center since April 28. He was being held under a $500,000 bond and was awaiting pre-trial release.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating and has requested the Medical Examiner conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Sellers' death.

Because the death occurred while he was in the custody of the Chatham County Detention Center and no cause of death was immediately apparent, the Sheriff's Office requested the State Bureau of Investigation also review the matter.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Sellers' family in their time of loss," said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson, "and we are doing everything we can to determine his cause of death."