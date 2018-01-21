PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, were charged with multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment. (KTRK)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Photos from a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived years ago, show a filthy, decrepit interior.



Before the Turpins moved to Riverside County around 2010, they lived near Fort Worth, Texas.

The current owner of the Turpins' former Texas home bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago and took photos of the condition of the structure.

RELATED: Couple pleads not guilty in case of 13 captive siblings

The images appear to show carpets and walls covered in large stains. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.

He never met the family who lived there before him, but he said he found an envelope of photos showing school-age children after an extensive cleanup. He tossed the photos in the garbage, he said.

The Turpin children -- who range in ages 2 to 29 -- were subjected to repeated beatings, including strangulation, and were only allowed to shower once a year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a press conference on Thursday.

Watch the full press conference:
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin held a press conference regarding the Perris child abuse case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.



The abuse allegedly intensified when they moved from Texas to California, with the siblings telling authorities that their parents started tying them up many years ago, first with ropes and eventually with chains and padlocks, Hestrin said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild abusechild endangermentparents chargedTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Support for Perris torture victims pouring in from around world
Grisly details revealed in Perris child abuse case
Perris couple plead not guilty, held on $12M bail each
Aunt of captive Perris kids tried to get in touch with them for years
Donations being accepted for Perris child abuse victims
Mom of 13 held in Perris home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News