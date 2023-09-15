WATCH LIVE

Man wanted in connection to Fayetteville woman's homicide, kills himself during traffic stop: Police

Friday, September 15, 2023 3:58PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead in connection with a homicide investigation in Fayetteville.

At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, an officer with Southern Pines Police Department stopped a car for a violation.

As the officer got closer to the car they found the driver dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It turns out, Fayetteville Police Department was looking for the car and driver. FPD said both were wanted in connected to a woman who had been killed on Kentyre Drive.

That woman has been identified as 35-year-old Jessica Moore.

The identity of the man who killed himself has not been released. Investigators said the man was seen leaving the home where Moore was later found dead.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009.

