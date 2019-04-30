Johnston County Sheriff makes arrest in 46-year-old murder case

Larry Joe Scott

SMiTHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell announced an arrest Tuesday in a murder cold case that had gone unsolved for 46 years.

Larry Joe Scott, 65, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1972 death of Bonnie Neighbors, Bizzell said.

North Carolina investigators have spoken with Scott, who was living on the streets in Bradenton, Florida, at time of his arrest, but won't reveal what he's told them

As the JoCo Report noted in a story about the case last year, Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors of Benson disappeared Dec. 14, 1972, while on her way to school to pick up her oldest son.

Bonnie Neighbors was 33 when she was killed.



She was found shot dead three days later in a labor camp in the Meadow community.

Neighbors was 33 and had two children, one an infant. The baby was found near her body, cold but alive.

"I'm also thankful that we worked diligently to solve the case that I remember from the time that I was a 14-year old young boy, where an innocent young mother was murdered, and the baby left in her arms at a migrant labor camp near Bnson," Bizzell said at a news conference Tuesday. "And that baby laid there during those cold December nights until he was finally found."

There is no known connection between Scott and the Neighbors family, though Bizzell said Scott frequented labor camps during that time period.

The sheriff's office said Scott used to live in Benson

Bizzell reopened the case in 2007 and resubmiited evidence to the state crime lab.

The big break came in Scott was arrested in Florida, triggering a DNA connection.

"And through all those years, we have looked to find who had done it," Bizzell said. "And folks, I was able to look that little baby boy -- who is now a grown man in the eyes -- and I was able to tell him we have found and arrested your mother's murderer."

Scott is awaiting extradition to Johnston County.
