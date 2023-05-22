Free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners in Fuquay-Varina.

Free steering wheel locks available for Kia, Hyundai drivers in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina Police Department will give away free steering wheel locks to drivers of frequently stolen vehicles.

The police department announced Monday it was taking proactive steps to reduce the number of car thefts in its jurisdiction.

Anyone who lives in Fuquay-Varina and drives a Kia or Hyundai vehicle can get their own free steering wheel lock by stopping by the police department on Old Honeycutt Road. The driver will simply need to bring their vehicle registration to verify ownership of the vehicle.

Kia America provided the police department with the steering wheel locks. It's something the company has been doing since receiving widespread reports across the country of car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The issue has gotten so widespread that 18 attorneys general asked for the companies to recall car models that lack anti-theft controls.

Stealing certain Kia and Hyundai models became so popular it became a TikTok challenge.

Raleigh Police Department reported 74 such thefts in the first quarter of 2023.