Celebrating Asian American entrepreneurship across America

Asian entrepreneurship in America

NEW YORK -- Secretly Awesome is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by highlighting Asian-American-owned small businesses across the country that you can support!

Our first stop is down in Texas, where crawfish season is always serious business! But at this local restaurant, there's a spicy new craze - Viet-Cajun crawfish! For dessert, we'll stop at Sweet Condesa, where Melody Lorenzo infuses her ridiculously Instagrammable desserts with the flavors from the Philippines.

Then we'll check out Roop Saris Palace, one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the U.S. After getting fit, we'll take a class with Dance of Asian America Academy and see how artist Artist Windy Chien turned her passion for tying knots into a successful business.

It all concludes with our host Roxy Te sharing her own Secretly Awesome small business story.
