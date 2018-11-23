Undocumented man arrested in Morrisville after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested after leaving sanctuary in Durham to meet with immigration officials

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
After living almost a year in a Durham church, an undocumented man was arrested Friday by immigration officers when he left the church to meet with officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Morrisville.

According to ABC11's news gathering partner the N&O, Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, has been living in the basement of CityWell United Methodist Church for 11 months since churches are a place where U.S. Immigration and Customs will not make arrests.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Oliver-Bruno was accompanied by family members, faith-leaders and other supporters, but once inside the USCIS office he was arrested by officials. Shortly after the arrest, a demonstration followed.


According to a news release from Alerta Migratoria, the USCIS requested Oliver-Bruno to appear in person to provide fingerprints, a necessary step for his petition for deferred deportation, an immigrants rights advocacy organization in North Carolina.

To read more, you can see the N&O's full article here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deportationMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 hospitalized after church van crash in Fayetteville
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
25 injured after bus carrying band students involved in crash
Where to shop in Raleigh on Small Business Saturday
Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
Show More
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Military mom beats cancer, released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crash
Knightdale crash hospitalizes at least one person
Man shot during domestic incident in Cary
More News