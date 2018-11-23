Man arrested after leaving sanctuary in Durham to meet with immigration officials

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --After living almost a year in a Durham church, an undocumented man was arrested Friday by immigration officers when he left the church to meet with officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Morrisville.
According to ABC11's news gathering partner the N&O, Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, has been living in the basement of CityWell United Methodist Church for 11 months since churches are a place where U.S. Immigration and Customs will not make arrests.
Oliver-Bruno was accompanied by family members, faith-leaders and other supporters, but once inside the USCIS office he was arrested by officials. Shortly after the arrest, a demonstration followed.
According to a news release from Alerta Migratoria, the USCIS requested Oliver-Bruno to appear in person to provide fingerprints, a necessary step for his petition for deferred deportation, an immigrants rights advocacy organization in North Carolina.
