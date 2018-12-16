Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex

The shooting happened on Duggins Way late Sunday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot at an apartment complex.

It happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening in the 500 block of Duggins Way.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the man was shot multiple times inside a unit on the upper floor.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have detained and are questioning a person of interest.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

