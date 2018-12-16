Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex

Fayetteville Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot at an apartment complex.It happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening in the 500 block of Duggins Way.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the man was shot multiple times inside a unit on the upper floor.He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.Police have detained and are questioning a person of interest.The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).