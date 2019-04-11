Man found shot to death in gazebo on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.

Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Darren Dixon in a gazebo with a gunshot wound.

Police did not release information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
