Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County turns himself in

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is looking for a third suspect in the death of a 23-year-old man. (Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A third suspect wanted in the death of a 23-year-old man is in custody Thursday evening.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Toby Mitchell McDuffie Jr. turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office.

Toby McDuffie Jr.



Warrants had been issued on McDuffie, of Ranger Lane in Spring Lake, for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Wednesday, a call came into deputies as a reported fight at a Spring Lake home in the 300 block of Palomino Lane.

Then minutes later, an ambulance was requested for a person lying in the backyard of a home a couple blocks away.

Deputies said Desmond Lima Dowdy, 23, of the 200 block of Palomino Lane was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials arrested Marque Latray Smith, 24, of Fayetteville, and Brandy Marie America, 22, after an hours-long standoff.

Authorities said America and the victim were in a relationship and lived at the same address.

Officials have yet to release a description of the suspect.
