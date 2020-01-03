Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a Harnett County car wash.

Authorities responded to the business at the intersection of B Street and S. 13th Street in Erwin around 1 a.m. on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was found with two gunshot wounds. She was taken to WakeMed Hospital.

A man who was shot tried to get to the nearby fire department and knocked on doors of homes in an effort to get help. The man was also taken to a hospital.

A gold Buick passenger car was in one of the car wash bays. Crime scene tape was put up around the car wash.

The conditions of the victims are not known. Police have not arrested anyone.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
