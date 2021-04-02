Arts & Entertainment

Colin Firth tapped to play Michael Peterson in HBO Max adaptation of 'The Staircase'

EMBED <>More Videos

Colin Firth tapped to play Michael Peterson in HBO Max series

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new lead actor is now on board to play Michael Peterson in a limited series on the small screen.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that Colin Firth will play the infamous Durham author in a new project. The project is said to be an adaptation of the Netflix documentary series "The Staircase."


Harrison Ford was previously named as the star who would play Peterson. However, Peterson himself tells the News & Observer he thinks Firth "is a better fit since Harrison Ford is older than I am and would be playing a man twenty years younger during the trial."

The project will premiere on HBO Max, although a release date has not been set.

Beyond the Staircase: The Michael Peterson Trial


Peterson's wife Kathleen was found at the bottom of a staircase in the couple's Durham home in 2001. Peterson was found guilty of her murder in 2003. He was later granted a new trial, where he accepted an Alford plea and was released from prison in 2017.

Peterson has been living in Durham since his release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhammichael petersonmurdertelevisionhbo
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News