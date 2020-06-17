Fear, Anxiety, and Uncertainty In Today's World

Resources

Dr. Smith is the Medical Director Emeritus of MindPath Care Centers, LLC. He spent thirty years with the Wake County Alcoholism Treatment Center as a staff psychiatrist and over twenty years with the North Carolina Department of Correction as Chief Psychiatrist at Central Prison Mental Health. He is also the current President of the North Carolina Minority Prostate Cancer Awareness Action Team.He completed his education at Howard University in Washington, DC where he obtained his BS and M.D. He is board-certified in Psychiatry, by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is proud to be a second-generation psychiatrist as his father preceded him in this profession and it was not surprising that he followed in his father's footsteps. He has held faculty appointments with both Duke and UNC Departments of Psychiatry. He was Chair of the Wake County Human Services from 2014 to 2019. Dr. Smith is the Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors of Urban Ministries. He has been a Board Member of the Governor's Institute on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Catholic Social Ministries, Dioceses of Raleigh. He is a member of the North Carolina Psychiatric Association and the American Psychiatric Association. He has been on the Advisory Council Rex Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence. He was recently appointed to the Community Advisory Board of the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Most recently Governor Roy Cooper bestowed on Dr. Smith the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award."Dr. Smith and his wife, Sandra have three sons; Anthony, Jason, and Brian. Both Jason and Brian and their spouses live in the Northern Va. area and he is most proud of his four grandchildren, Micah Alexander, Mischa Annilese, Madison Mili, and Alexandra Kaya Smith.Dr. Whitenack wants to be a voice of hope for those who feel hopeless. Originally on track to become a pediatrician, he fell in love with psychiatry once he realized that it allowed him the opportunity to treat the whole person and make a life changing difference for people. When working with patients he uses a psychodynamic approach, drawing on aspects of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and supportive and motivational therapy in his treatment. If medication is needed, Caleb provides multiple options and gives the pros and cons of each so that the patient is able to decide what is the best option for them. He and his patients work as a team with the same goals of recovery, stability and contentment. Dr. Whitenack strives to provide excellent, companionate, non-judgmental care with humility and integrity. He also has extensive experience working in women's mental health and has found that treating women for disturbances during perimenstrual, peripartum, postpartum, breastfeeding and perimenopausal times have been some of the most rewarding parts of his work. Through his experience, Dr. Whitenack sees repeatedly how support and treatment hugely impacts these women's lives and the lives of their children and family. It makes him happy to be able to provide care for women during these life events. When not working as a mindcare provider, Caleb, originally from Denver, CO, enjoys the mountains, snowboarding, good food, homebrewing beer and traveling with his family.Education & Certifications- Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston, TX- Bachelor of Science in Biology from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, TX