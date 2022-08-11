Cary police searching for missing 5-year-old girl

Cary police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old girl.

They say Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive.

The little girl was wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on the front.

Police said they believe Walston left in a stolen Ford Escape with UNC REX hospital markings on both sides.

A stolen vehicle was later found in Sanford. Sanford Police contacted Cary PD to alert them that a vehicle connected to a missing persons case had been found there.

That vehicle was a 2011 Lexus 350. It's not clear whether Walston may have changed vehicles.

Authorities said the cases initiated in Raleigh with a stolen car report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amani and her mother is asked to call 911