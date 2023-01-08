Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King first delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech at a high school gymnasium in Rocky Mount on Nov. 27, 1962

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.

January 13 - 16

Dreamfest, Cary

The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of

January 14

MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex

Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am.

January 15

University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill

UNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Dr. Leah Cox. The event will begin at 6 pm.

Leading the Good Fight, Durham

Mikki Kendall who is a writer and diversity consultant will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

January 16

43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh

The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 12 pm.

MLK March and Celebration, Fuquay-Varina

The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow.

MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event, Durham

The event coordinated by Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am. Advanced registration is required.

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh

John Chavis Memorial Park presents a celebration of Dr. King's life through service, children's activities, and more on site from 12 pm - 3 pm.

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham

This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes free bool drive and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

January 18

You Won't Break My Soul: King Jr., Queen Bey and a Legacy of Renaissance in the South, Raleigh

Hosted by NC State University, this is a lecture by keynote speaker and Grammy Award nominee Pierce Freelon, that will explore the living legacies of Black southern renaissance movements. This free event begins at 3:30 pm.

January 20

March Like Martin: Move!, Raleigh

This student-led demonstrative march presented by the African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University will assert the need for movement - movement that eliminates barriers and obstacles toward justice, equity and ultimately liberation. The march will begin at 12:30 pm.

February 4

NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham

This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more.