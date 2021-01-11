Money Minute Monday

Money Minute Monday: Avoiding business owner pitfalls and overcoming challenges

Business owners have been going through a lot. Casey Atwater, West Raleigh Market President, North State Bank, offers some tips to help save some headaches. In the video segment, he discusses the following questions:

- What is one thing a small business owner can do to help ensure their success?

- What is a potential pitfall a business owner may be able to avoid?
- What is the biggest challenge facing business owners today and how can they overcome this challenge?
