Money Minute Monday: What to consider with financing new home construction

In the video segment, Jonathan Hand, Specialized Lending Group President, North State Bank addresses the following questions about new home construction and remodeling:

- What is the market for new construction homes like in the Triangle now?
- How is financing for new home construction different from a typical mortgage loan?
- What tips do you have for people interested in remodeling their existing home or building a new home?
