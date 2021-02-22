Money Minute Monday

Money Minute Monday with North State Bank: Lending for religious organizations

In this video segment Sharon Moe, Downtown Raleigh Market President, North State Bank, answers common questions for religious organizations that may be seeking a loan:

- When lending to religious organizations, such as churches, how does the bank determine how much can be borrowed?

- Should a religious organization consider running a capital campaign to address their need?
- What can religious organizations do if they do not qualify for the size loan needed to build the facility they want?
