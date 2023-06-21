Man, woman arrested 5 days after 2-year-old overdosed and ended up in the hospital in Moore County

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested in Moore County on Tuesday in connection with a possible overdose that sent a two-year-old to the hospital.

According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, deputies responded to a report of a possible overdose on June 15 at a home in Cameron, North Carolina. A two-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.

After obtaining a search warrant, sheriff's investigators found 6 grams of suspected fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana inside the home.

Investigators arrested Joey Lee Palmer, age 35, and Kacey Elizabeth Holt, age 32, both of Cameron on June 20. They were charged with one count each of felony trafficking in opium, felony maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmer and Holt are being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said the child remains in the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream.