Apartment catches fire in Raleigh; multiple injuries reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment on Stonehenge Drive caught fire Friday morning in Raleigh.Raleigh Fire Department sent multiple units to try and extinguish the fire.Early reports suggested multiple people were injured in the fire. ABC11 crews on scene also saw multiple ambulances leaving the apartment complex with patients inside.A woman who lives in the apartment complex was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to the woman's daughter.One apartment resident told ABC11 she and her boyfriend woke up to the pungent smell of smoke. They said they opened their front door and got hit with a wall of black smoke.They then went to their balcony and screamed for help. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to their balcony and get them to safety.The apartment complex is located on Stonehenge Drive about 1,000 feet east of where that road intersects with Creedmoor Road.