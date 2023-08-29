Fort Liberty to deploy 1,500 troops in the fall as part of Operation Inherent Resolve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Soldiers stationed at Fort Liberty are being deployed to U.S. Central Command for a routine rotation of forces.

The 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade "Pegasus," stationed at Fort Liberty, will replace a Mississippi National Guard aviation brigade.

The specific location of the deployment has not been released.

Fort Liberty is expected to send 1,500 troops as part of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve to advise, assist and enable partner forces.

"We are ready to assume the mission from the 185th ECAB and continue to strengthen our security cooperation with our Partnered Forces," said Col. Khirsten Schwenn, commander of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. "Our Soldiers and Aviators have been training hard and are ready to reinforce our enduring commitment to the security and territorial defense of our regional partners."

