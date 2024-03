Internet, phone lines down on NC State campus because of power outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power and phone outages are impacting parts of the North Carolina State University campus on Tuesday.

Access to the internet, phone lines and emergency lines are down.

NC State says they are working to resolve it.