NC Secretary of State makes wagers with South Carolina, Indiana counterparts ahead of Final Four

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Why not both?

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall made a friendly wager with both South Carolina and Indiana on the Final Four matchups.

In the women's Final Four, Marshall is putting up Eastern North Carolina barbecue while South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be sending South Carolina-style barbecue if the Wolfpack women defeat No. 1 and undefeated South Carolina on Friday night.

On the men's side, Marshall wagered North Carolina-grown sweet potatoes and Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales will send over renowned Indiana popcorn if the Wolfpack men defeat Purdue on Saturday night.