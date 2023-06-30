Severe weather possible today, Code Orange air quality alert in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible today and Saturday. Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and quick heavy downpours will be possible.

On top of the weather a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect through Friday night due to unhealthy air quality from smoke.

Today's hazy, humid forecast is largely intact, with the continued cloudier trend allowing for another drop in the high with this update, to 89. We're also going to watch a zone of rain and thunderstorms that is tracking through eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers by mid morning, at this time chances look best closer to the Triad.

A few storms will be possible this evening and tonight.

Significant factors through the long holiday weekend will include wildfire smoke, oppressive humidity and the risk for isolated severe storms (level 1 of 5 risk).