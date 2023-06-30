WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Severe weather possible today, Code Orange air quality alert in place

WTVD logo
Friday, June 30, 2023 10:24AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: June 30
EMBED <>More Videos

Chance of severe weather and code orange air quality alert on Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible today and Saturday. Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and quick heavy downpours will be possible.

On top of the weather a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect through Friday night due to unhealthy air quality from smoke.

Today's hazy, humid forecast is largely intact, with the continued cloudier trend allowing for another drop in the high with this update, to 89. We're also going to watch a zone of rain and thunderstorms that is tracking through eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers by mid morning, at this time chances look best closer to the Triad.

A few storms will be possible this evening and tonight.

Significant factors through the long holiday weekend will include wildfire smoke, oppressive humidity and the risk for isolated severe storms (level 1 of 5 risk).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW