'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023 on ABC

Thursday, December 22, 2022 7:50PM

The countdown is on for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airing live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

Seacrest returns to host for the 18th time, leading the festivities from New York City. Disneyland will become this year's inaugural host destination, with New Orleans and Los Angeles also serving as host locations.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy, country artist Jessie James Decker, veteran host and singer Ciara, actor Billy Porter, producer/rapper D-Nice, and actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez are all slated as co-hosts.

Here are some of the performers in this year's star-studded lineup:

  • Duran Duran
  • New Edition
  • j-hope
  • Jax
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER (a.k.a TXT)
  • Halle Bailey
  • Shaggy
  • Ciara
  • Billy Porter
  • FINNEAS
  • Armani White
  • Betty Who
  • Dove Cameron
  • Nicky Youre
  • Fitz and The Tantrums
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Ben Platt
  • Aly & AJ
  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Lauren Spencer Smith
