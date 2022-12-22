'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023 on ABC

The countdown is on for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airing live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

Seacrest returns to host for the 18th time, leading the festivities from New York City. Disneyland will become this year's inaugural host destination, with New Orleans and Los Angeles also serving as host locations.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy, country artist Jessie James Decker, veteran host and singer Ciara, actor Billy Porter, producer/rapper D-Nice, and actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez are all slated as co-hosts.

Here are some of the performers in this year's star-studded lineup:



Duran Duran

New Edition

j-hope

Jax

Wiz Khalifa

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (a.k.a TXT)

Halle Bailey

Shaggy

Ciara

Billy Porter

FINNEAS

Armani White

Betty Who

Dove Cameron

Nicky Youre

Fitz and The Tantrums

Maddie & Tae

Ben Platt

Aly & AJ

Bailey Zimmerman

Lauren Spencer Smith

Visit Sevierville is a proud sponsor of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

We're ringing in 2023 with plenty of new things to see and do in Sevierville, Tennessee! Start planning your next Smoky Mountain vacation now at VisitSevierville.com.