North Carolina woman could be 2nd straight Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clinton woman is heading to New York City for a chance to become North Carolina's second straight win for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing on New Year's Eve.

"It's kind of overwhelming," Clinton resident Pamela Bradshaw said. "Wish me luck."

Bradshaw won a four-day, three-night VIP trip for two, including an exclusive New Year's Eve gala in Times Square on New Year's Eve, in a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery as part of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion. Her daughter will be joining her for the event.

"We get to meet Ryan Seacrest. He's kind of a big deal," she said. "I always wanted to meet Dick Clark but I guess Ryan Seacrest will do."

North Carolinian Gary Krigbaum, who was represented by his daughter in New York, beat 28 other finalists to win the $1 million prize in last year's drawing. This year, Bradshaw will be going against four other finalists from Rhode Island, Idaho, New York, and Georgia.

"I am just crossing my fingers," she said. "I feel like what is meant for me will be."

When asked about winning Bradshaw said she would love to own her own house.

"I have never owned my own home and I would just be thrilled," she said.

This is the fifth consecutive year the Powerball has held the special drawing for $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

You can watch the drawing live at midnight on ABC11 during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

ACROSS THE TRIANGLE:

In Raleigh, a man won more than $550,000 in the Cash 5 lottery on Dec. 20.

Daniel Hansen of Cary bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket from Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road when he matched all five numbers to win the $577,594 jackpot prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings Hansen took home $411,536.

Down the road in Durham, Christopher Blatcher took his chance on the Cash 5 lottery and won the $324,511 jackpot for Thursday, Dec. 28.

He bought his $1 ticket from the Bull Market on Avondale Drive in Durham. After required federal and state tax withholdings Blatcher took home $231,219.

In Chatham County, one man won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought at a gas station in Fuquay-Varina.

"I really thought it was a dream and that I would wake up any second," Pittsboro resident Nicholas Parker said. "I was pinching myself."

He bought is $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket at Sheetz on North Broad Street on Friday morning.

"At first I thought I just won $200," he said. "Then I saw all the zeroes and I just sat there looking at it."

He said it took him a moment to process his win but he was excited after.

After required state and federal tax withholdings Parker took home $142,501. He said he plans to pay bills and invest his winnings.