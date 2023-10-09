Northern Wake Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week with Public Safety Day

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday, the Northern Wake Fire Department hosted its annual Public Safety Day kicking off National Fire Prevention Week.

The free, family event was held in the Creedmoor Village shopping center in Wake Forest featuring fire engines, free food and firefighting demonstrations.

The department says it's an effort to help spread the word about fire safety and injury prevention.

"It's the start of fire prevention week, so we kind of align it with that," Fire Chief Bart Travis. "And it's just a way to show our appreciation for everyone, and how we enjoy being here and we're moving forward to help everybody in the community as best we can."

Fire prevention week runs through Saturday, Oct. 14.