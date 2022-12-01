WakeMed nurses focus on mental health, resiliency as challenges loom

According to a survey, 52% of nurses say they've had an extremely stressful, disturbing or traumatic experience due to COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency rooms busting at the seams, a tripledemic threat and nursing shortages. Those are all things impacting the mental health of nurses on the frontlines.

"We've all seen way too much and suffered and got the community through it as well as each other," Karen York, WakeMed RN.

According to a survey from the American Nurses Association, 52% of nurses say they've had an extremely stressful, disturbing or traumatic experience due to COVID-19. Still, nurses continue to think about their patients and take little time to worry about their own mental health.

"A lot of nurses they're just burnt out. They have been through so much," York said.

On Thursday, the president of the American Nurses Association visited bedside nurses at WakeMed to discuss the importance of taking care of themselves.

"Obviously nurses need to take care of themselves first before they can take care of their patients. It's important that they become resilient," said Dr. Ernest Grant, ANA president.

WakeMed says even before the pandemic they've provided stocked break rooms for their staff and access to a chaplain. And Dr. Grant says to turn the corner, nurses have to watch out for each other.

"I know we'll get through it no matter what because we always do. We made it through the worst, we can get through the best," York said.