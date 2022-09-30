ABC11 celebrates 21 years of Operation Save-A-Life and Fire Prevention Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is proud to team up with Kidde, The Home Depot, and the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health to present the 21st Annual Operation Save-A-Life.
The campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning. As part of Kidde's ongoing Cause for Alarm efforts, they are proud to sponsor Operation Save-A-Life. Each year in October, communities throughout North America celebrate the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)'s Fire Prevention Week, the oldest running public health observance in the U.S.
Operation Save-A-Life builds on Fire Prevention Month and provides support throughout October. This fire safety program includes Kidde's generously donating thousands of smoke and CO alarms to support North Carolina fire departments. These alarms are then distributed to people in the community.
Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.
Learn how to protect your home and family from danger with these important safety tips: