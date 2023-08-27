Nearly 70 firefighters battle large fire in Orange County, 1 person injured

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a large fire in Orange County.

According to the New Hope Fire Chief Charles Boden, three people including a child were inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire crews from several departments including Chapel Hill and New Hope battled the blaze that was three miles away from the nearest fire hydrant.

Boden said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

