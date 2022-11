Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Panther Creek vs. Apex

Panther Creek takes on Apex High School Friday night in the High School in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the first round of the playoffs and that means the next Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

Tonight the ABC11 sports team is heading to Apex as the 16th-ranked Cougars welcome 17th seed Panther Creek.

The winner moves on, the loser goes home.

Our post-season coverage starts at 4 p.m. and look for highlights tonight at 11.