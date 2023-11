CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit by a car Friday on Sandhill Road.

According to the NCSHP, a car was driving on Sandhill Road in the Gray's Creek Community when it hit a person at Sandhill Road and Smith Road.

When troopers arrived they found a person lying on the roadway. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.