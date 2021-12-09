Beloved Person County deputy dies from illness

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of first responders escorted the body of deputy Mike Currier from Duke Regional Hospital to his hometown in Person County on Thursday.
Currier died at Duke Regional Hospital on Wednesday night after battling an illness.
Currier was born and raised in Person County, and he is a beloved member of the community.
NOTE: Our thoughts are with the Currier family. Mike Currier was the brother of ABC11 photojournalist Skeeta Currier.
